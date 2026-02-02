Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX):

1/27/2026 – Telix Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/23/2026 – Telix Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Telix Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Telix Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Telix Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

12/22/2025 – Telix Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2025 – Telix Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2025 – Telix Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.