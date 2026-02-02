DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.5%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,217. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE: DSL) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through monthly distributions of interest and dividend income, with the potential for capital appreciation. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors convenient access to a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities within a single listed vehicle.

The fund’s portfolio typically comprises a multi-sector mix of fixed-income instruments, including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, municipal debt and emerging-market bonds.

