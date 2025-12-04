Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 145,848 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 145,848 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $5,520,346.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,200. The trade was a 92.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 14,152 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $539,191.20.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 36,664 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $1,324,670.32.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 123,336 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $4,501,764.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,762.06.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 149,063 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $5,804,513.22.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $6,180,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $6,137,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,590 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $999,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 133,410 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $5,198,987.70.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,814. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The company had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Samsara by 194.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $1,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,664,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

