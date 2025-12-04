Stephen Daly Sells 20,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Daly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $3,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,215.72. The trade was a 26.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.46. 1,861,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,810. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,936,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,865,000 after acquiring an additional 392,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

