Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells 1,797 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Kunins sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.23, for a total transaction of $968,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,017,616.55. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $543.55. 550,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $469.24 and a one year high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $648.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.08.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ithaka Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $3,923,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

