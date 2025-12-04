Bradley Hicks Sells 2,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $380,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,029.96. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.2%

JBHT traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.92. 1,918,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,219. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.