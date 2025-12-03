YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Announces Dividend of $0.32

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3205 per share on Thursday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of FEAT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $50.21.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile
