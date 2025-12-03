YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Announces Dividend of $0.32

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3205 per share on Thursday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FEAT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $50.21.

Get YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF alerts:

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.