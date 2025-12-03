Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.0950. 45,189,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 95,114,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

