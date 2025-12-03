YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Plans $0.28 Dividend

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2795 per share on Thursday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5%
NASDAQ QDTY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32.
About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Wall Street Punished CrowdStrike for Beating Earnings? Seriously?
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.