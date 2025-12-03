YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Plans $0.28 Dividend

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2795 per share on Thursday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ QDTY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32.

About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

