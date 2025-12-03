American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 3,574 Shares

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $14,510.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,577 shares in the company, valued at $501,722.62. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,959 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,299.49.

American Well Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,682. The company has a market cap of $66.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. American Well Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. American Well had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $56.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Corporation will post -9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Well in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

