Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Plans €0.08 Special Dividend

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Ferrovial Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ FER traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $66.59. 856,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $66.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

