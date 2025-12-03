Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $57,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,551.73. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after buying an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,957,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,192,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

