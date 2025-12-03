Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Report on Vestas Wind Systems AS
Vestas Wind Systems AS Trading Up 0.1%
Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Vestas Wind Systems AS Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vestas Wind Systems AS
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Wall Street Punished CrowdStrike for Beating Earnings? Seriously?
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.