Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 110,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

