PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 to GBX 400 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 275 to GBX 255 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.50.

Shares of LON PAGE traded down GBX 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 235.18. 1,315,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.65. The stock has a market cap of £736.89 million, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. PageGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 217.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80.

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

