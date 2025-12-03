PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 to GBX 400 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 275 to GBX 255 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.50.
PageGroup Changes Lives…
That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.
