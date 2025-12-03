BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.40 and last traded at C$41.40, with a volume of 26143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.56.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Stock Up 2.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.20.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a U.S. large capitalization banks index representing U.S. banks included in a U.S. bank sector or subsector industry classification, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight US Bank Index (the Index) The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

