Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total value of $312,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 97,067 shares in the company, valued at $30,347,026.88. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, November 3rd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total value of $340,260.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $18.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.40 and a 200 day moving average of $329.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

