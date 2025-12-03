Zigup (LON:ZIG) Stock Price Up 15.4% – What’s Next?

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 393.50 and last traded at GBX 393. Approximately 3,819,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 483% from the average daily volume of 655,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50.

Zigup Stock Up 15.4%

The firm has a market cap of £894.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 337.22.

Zigup (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 27.60 EPS for the quarter. Zigup had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zigup Plc will post 52.8985507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zigup

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

