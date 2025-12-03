Restaurant Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 3rd

McDonald’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Booking are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate restaurant chains or supply goods and services to the restaurant industry. Investors evaluate them based on factors like same-store sales, unit growth, margin pressure from food and labor costs, franchise vs. company-owned mix, and sensitivity to consumer spending and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Further Reading