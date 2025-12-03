Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zoom Communications (ZM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2025 – Zoom Communications was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Zoom Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Zoom Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Zoom Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Zoom Communications is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Zoom Communications is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Zoom Communications is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Zoom Communications had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $6,070,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $2,784,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,198. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,579. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.