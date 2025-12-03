nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $591.9 million-$593.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.7 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.210-0.220 EPS.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of NCNO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,682. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. nCino has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,353 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $112,350.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 461,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,664.26. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $122,107.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,466.94. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,940,562 shares of company stock worth $118,143,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in nCino by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,513,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after buying an additional 2,076,579 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,052,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after acquiring an additional 220,028 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,040,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $36,962,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 687.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,171,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,911 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

