Joseph Gebbia Sells 58,000 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $6,871,260.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 692,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,983,017.05. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $28,475,760.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $30,318,920.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $28,135,920.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $28,499,360.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.13. 5,396,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,010. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho set a $156.00 price target on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

