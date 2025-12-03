GAP (NYSE:GAP) Director Robert Fisher Sells 500,000 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director Robert Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $13,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,329,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,944,829.90. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GAP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. 4,277,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,218,447. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.28. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

