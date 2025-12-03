CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 1.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $525.00 and last traded at $524.17. 5,546,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 3,433,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.55.

The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.09.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.48, a P/E/G ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.46.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.