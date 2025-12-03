Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) CFO Alan Kirshenbaum Buys 33,670 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Kirshenbaum bought 33,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $500,672.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,672.90. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 4.9%

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,520,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,720. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 82.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 128,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

