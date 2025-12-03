Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Up 1.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. traded as high as $103.09 and last traded at $102.3670. 12,532,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 14,658,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.82.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 832,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,881,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Payne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 235.9% during the third quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $254.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 44.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.91%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

