Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Insider Sells $1,173,000.00 in Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,760. This represents a 89.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dongfang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Dongfang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $71,400.00.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 11.7%

Shares of NUVB stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 8,487,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%.The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 29.2% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 21.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $10.00 target price on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

