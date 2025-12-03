Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Insider Sells $1,173,000.00 in Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,760. This represents a 89.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dongfang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 26th, Dongfang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $71,400.00.
Nuvation Bio Stock Up 11.7%
Shares of NUVB stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 8,487,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 29.2% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 21.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NUVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $10.00 target price on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
