Frederick Lowery Sells 6,912 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) EVP Frederick Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total value of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,731.98. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TMO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $580.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,663. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The company has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.97 and a 200-day moving average of $482.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 309,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after buying an additional 706,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,615,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

