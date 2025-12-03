Douglas Ostrover Purchases 139,327 Shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Ostrover bought 139,327 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,098,264.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,480. This trade represents a 746.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE OWL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 15,520,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,278,720. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 82.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 128,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

