James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 and last traded at GBX 350, with a volume of 9094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.90.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Monday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.44.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share for the quarter. James Cropper had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. Analysts anticipate that James Cropper PLC will post 10.2657444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

