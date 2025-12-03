Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.0220. 4,307,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,747,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

