Aercap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.63 and last traded at $138.0910, with a volume of 1186079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Aercap Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aercap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Aercap by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap by 55.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aercap in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Aercap in the third quarter worth about $12,507,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in Aercap by 45,615.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

