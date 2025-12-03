PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBSGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 592,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 83,346 shares.The stock last traded at $49.8150 and had previously closed at $49.71.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBSFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

About PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

The PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund invests in mortgage-backed securities, seeking actively managed risk-adjusted return potential. The fund aims to provide core, high-quality, intermediate-term exposure through fundamental selection and weighting.

