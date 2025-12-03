PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 592,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 83,346 shares.The stock last traded at $49.8150 and had previously closed at $49.71.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

About PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF ( NASDAQ:PMBS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

The PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund invests in mortgage-backed securities, seeking actively managed risk-adjusted return potential. The fund aims to provide core, high-quality, intermediate-term exposure through fundamental selection and weighting.

