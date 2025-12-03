Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.8710, with a volume of 32308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

