ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.9340, with a volume of 79005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12.

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

