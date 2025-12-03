iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 886,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 258,717 shares.The stock last traded at $65.3750 and had previously closed at $65.17.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 637,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,059,000 after acquiring an additional 256,702 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 384,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 98,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

