Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 49000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sego Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.09.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

