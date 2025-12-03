CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Neutral Rating from Macquarie

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $485.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.09.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.11. 4,329,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.64 and a 200 day moving average of $478.46. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

