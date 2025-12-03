Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Down 16.9% – Should You Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. Approximately 8,659,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.33.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Down 16.9%

About Spire Healthcare Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The company has a market cap of £747.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.02.

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.