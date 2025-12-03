Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunoco (SUN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) recently:

12/1/2025 – Sunoco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Sunoco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Sunoco had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Sunoco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Sunoco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/29/2025 – Sunoco was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

10/8/2025 – Sunoco had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $0.9202 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

