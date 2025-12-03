Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $45.2450, with a volume of 1273103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,744,000 after purchasing an additional 994,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,826,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,261,000 after acquiring an additional 904,518 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 788.6% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,217,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,064,000 after purchasing an additional 282,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,513,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

