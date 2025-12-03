Steven Bangert Sells 1,000 Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) Director Steven Bangert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $114,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,724.24. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, October 30th, Steven Bangert sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $106,070.00.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.95. 120,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,561. BOK Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $120.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $298.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

