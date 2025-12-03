Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.6150, with a volume of 3298293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

