iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.63 and last traded at $212.62, with a volume of 537017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

