Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 330,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 81,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Up 18.2%

The company has a market cap of C$17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

(Get Free Report)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.