Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) vs. United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Head to Head Contrast

Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Flight Centre has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flight Centre and United Parks & Resorts”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flight Centre $1.80 billion 0.99 $70.90 million N/A N/A United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.15 $227.50 million $3.27 11.16

United Parks & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flight Centre.

Profitability

This table compares Flight Centre and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flight Centre N/A N/A N/A United Parks & Resorts 10.83% -44.47% 6.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flight Centre and United Parks & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flight Centre 0 0 1 1 3.50 United Parks & Resorts 2 7 4 0 2.15

United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $52.09, suggesting a potential upside of 42.70%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Flight Centre.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Flight Centre on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. It also provides tour operations, hotel management, and destination management services. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, and cievents. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

