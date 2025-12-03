JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 863696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,853,000 after purchasing an additional 200,643 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,603,000 after purchasing an additional 230,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,053,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,453,000 after purchasing an additional 375,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,935,000 after purchasing an additional 145,576 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

