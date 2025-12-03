ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENGIY. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ENGIE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 85,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. ENGIE has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

