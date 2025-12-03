Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,081.00 and last traded at $1,081.00, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,067.0699.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.3%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,027.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,019.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $778.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $33.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $62.28 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Cuts Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.