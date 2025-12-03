Tigress Financial Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $130.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Tigress Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,164,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,513,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $914.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Walmart has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 158,013 shares of company stock worth $16,657,847 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

