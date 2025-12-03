Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.2190. Mitsui Fudosan shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 502 shares.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.